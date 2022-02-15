INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a driver after a child was struck in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning on N. High School Road and 34th Street on the city’s west side.

IMPD says around 7 a.m., a 12-year-old girl was walking to Northwest Middle School on W. 34th Street and was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle.

Investigators believe the vehicle was a newer model black or red Dodge Charger.

The girl was taken to Riley Hospital for Children and was last said to be in stable condition.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).