Child hurt in hit-and-run on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a hit-and-run on the far east side that happened Friday morning.

Police were sent to Penrith Drive just off of Mitthoeffer Road around 6:45 a.m.

IMPD confirms a female child was struck by a hit-and-run driver. IMPD said her age is in the 10-13 range, and she is a student at Andrew J. Brown Academy. Police believe she was hit as she was walking to her bus stop.

The only information about the vehicle is that it was red and was last seen heading north on Mitthoeffer Road.

Police urge the driver to come forward.

“Do the right thing for this child.. not even for yourself. Do the right thing for this child and turn yourself in immediately,” said IMPD’s Samone Burris.

#UPDATE: Police are looking for a red vehicle that struck a young lady who they believe was crossing the street to get to her bus stop. She was taken to a local hospital where officers say she is fighting for her life. pic.twitter.com/ZCkcQ1bxsV — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) August 27, 2021

Police ask anyone with information about the driver’s vehicle to call them at 317-327-3811 or call Investigator Eric Snow at 317-327-6549.