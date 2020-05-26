Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015; 9 killed, 36 injured in shootings

CHICAGO — It was a very violent holiday weekend in Chicago despite sanctioned stay-at-home orders. According to information gathered by WGN-TV, at least nine people died and 36 others were injured in shootings. It was the deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015.

Last year, at least five people were killed over Memorial Day weekend, which was down from at six deaths in 2018, 2017 and 2016, according to WGN-TV.

According to the Chicago Tribune, at least three teenagers were among the shooting victims. A 16-year-old boy was killed while walking in the Washington Park neighborhood Saturday night. Police records show one person is in custody in connection with the shooting.

A 15-year-old boy was critically injured when someone shot him in the face, chest, and stomach following an argument with an unknown driver around 1 a.m. in the South Shore neighborhood.

Also, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg while standing on a front porch around 5 a.m. Monday in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police say at least four people were arrested over the weekend for having guns while at large gatherings. Chicago’s stay-at-home orders are still in effect until at least the end of the month. The order bans gatherings of 10 or more people, along with people being outdoors without observing social distancing.