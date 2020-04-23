Chicago businessman buys Indiana Beach

MONTICELLO, Ind. — Big news for one of Indiana’s favorite summer stops!

White County officials announced Thursday that an agreement has been reached for Gene Staples, president of Indiana Beach Holdings, LLC, to be the new owner of Indiana Beach.

White County Commission President John Heimlich confirmed that Staples is taking immediate ownership and bought the park before Apex Parks Group (former owner of Indiana Beach) declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 8.

“The new owners have our full support,” said Heimlich, “A great deal of effort went into putting together a solution that will keep Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park Resort open for years to come.”

Staples lives in the Chicago area and is a United States Navy veteran. He said in a statement:

“As an amusement park enthusiast and entrepreneur, I find it exciting to be part of a new era for

Monticello. Generations of families have enjoyed summer fun on the shores of Lake Shafer. With their ongoing support, and the commitment of local officials, we will be sure future generations get the same type of relaxation and enjoyment we all desire.”

County officials said all 2020 Season Passes and reservations will be honored, and plans are underway to prepare for a May campground opening pending restrictions surrounding

the COVID-19 pandemic.

No money details have been disclosed on this sale since it is private, but the commissioner confirmed a $3 million loan was offered by White County as an incentive for the purchase.

There are additional county meetings expected to be held to work out details, and officials said much of the work necessary to prepare the campground and amusement park for opening will

continue to be disrupted by stay-at-home orders.

The county said plans are being made now, however, to open the resort as soon as the situation allows.

Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross released the following statement:

The City of Monticello is excited to learn of the sale & new ownership of Indiana Beach. We look forward to working with Gene Staples and his family. We were so encouraged this week when we saw that Indiana Beach had turned on the blue lights at the Ferris Wheel in support of Light Monticello Blue for Essential Workers! We hope and believe this is just the beginning of a great relationship and want to thank everyone that has made this possible. What is good for White County and our lake guests & residents is good for Monticello, and what is good for Monticello is good for them. This is truly good news and we welcome them to our community family.

Additional information will be available on the park’s website: IndianaBeach.com