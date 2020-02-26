Chicago-based developer purchases Logansport Mall, says project has ‘potential to revitalize’ city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A Chicago-based real estate developer has purchased the Logansport Mall.

Built in 1968, the mall once had stores like Sears and JCPenney as anchors. It has sat largely vacant for the past decade with the exception of Dunham Sports.

The sale to Park Development LLC was completed on Feb. 21. Officials didn’t release details about the purchase price or future plans for the site.

A spokesperson for Park Development said the project “has the potential to revitalize the City of Logansport and drastically improve its economic vitality.”

Bill Cuppy, executive director of the Logansport Cass County Chamber of Commerce, characterized the mall as a “big eyesore” that people are “tired of looking at.”

“A lot of work and due diligence has gone into this project, and at the local level we will continue to work with the new owner to bring this development to completion,” Cuppy said. “We can’t wait to watch it take shape.”

The city said information about the design and potential tenants will be released soon.