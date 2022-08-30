A block of feta cheese that has been broken into small pieces

NEWBURG, Pa. — Various kinds of cheeses are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the recall involves cheeses from Keswick Creamery. They were recalled after routine sampling revealed some finished products contained the bacteria. The creamy ceased production and distribution until they discover what caused the problem.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

What is Listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause the serious infection listeriosis. It can also cause common food poisoning symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says around 1,600 people get listeriosis every year, resulting in about 260 deaths. It is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems.

What are the symptoms of invasive listeriosis?

Invasive listeriosis happens when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with listeria.

Symptoms in pregnant people are usually mild, with some never showing symptoms. However, the CDC says, infection during pregnancy commonly results in miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection in the newborn.

In non-pregnant people, the CDC says, symptoms can be severe, with almost 1 in 20 people with invasive listeriosis dying.

What cheeses are included in the recall?

The recalled cheeses were distributed at Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market in Washington, D.C.; Takoma Park Farmers Market in Takoma Park, Maryland; Smith Meadows Farm Store in Berryville, Virginia; Oylers Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville, Pennsylvania; and Talking Breads Farm Store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

The following products are included in the recall:

Calverley Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Vulkwin’s Folly Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Havarti Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Vermeer Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Wallaby Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Cider Washed Tomme Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Feta cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Whole Milk Ricotta, 8 oz and 16 oz clear deli container, expiration dates 7/18/22, 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, 8/18/22

Bovre Cheese (plain, oregano and garlic, herbes de Provence, cranberry and honey), 8oz clear deli container, expiration dates 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, 8/22/22

Quark Cheese (plain and dill and onion), 8 oz and 16 oz clear deli container, expiration dates 7/7/22, 8/4/22, 8/25/22

Anyone who bought any of the listed cheeses is urged to discard the product. They can email Keswick Creamery directly at keswickrecall@gmail.com or call 1-800-946-1631 Monday thru Friday 10 am to 2 pm Eastern time to report their product and receive a full refund.