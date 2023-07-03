CARMEL, Ind. – Parade seat-saving, it’s the talk of the town in Carmel as residents are gearing up for the CarmelFest parade Tuesday morning.

Lawn chairs, flags, and caution tape line the streets of Carmel in anticipation of the parade.

“If you don’t set out a spot then you are standing or sitting three rows back and you can’t see that well,” said Carmel resident Steve Sailor.

Some said it’s tacky but others embrace the rush to get a prime seat for one of the biggest events of the year.

Sailor said he is marking his territory early so loved ones who have never been get the full experience.

“It’s a fun event and it makes you feel good about America,” said Sailor.

The lineup of chairs has confused some visitors before.

“I remember the mayor telling me one time that someone came to visit him and they thought they were a lot of homeless people in Carmel,” said CarmelFest Parade Director, Bec Hunter.

Mayor of Carmel James Brainard said he is for the excitement.

“If people want a front-row seat to celebrate our country’s independence. I think that’s a wonderful thing,” said Brainard.

Some people save their spot up to a week before but the bulk of the seat-saving happened this weekend.

“I’ve seen usually two to three days is when the real mass of chairs starts to come out,” said Kara Seward with Allied Solutions.

If you plan on attending the parade and your spot is saved, you will still need to arrive early.

“Otherwise you are just kind of all over the place. Wherever you can find a spot of where you can go,” said Hunter.