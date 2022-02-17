Travel Status Information
Stay on top of driving conditions and travel alerts by checking these resources before you head out.
Indiana
For the complete, up-to-date list of Indiana travel alerts, go to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website.
Advisory: The lowest level of local travel advisory, means that routine travel or activities may be restricted.
Watch: Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel.
Warning: The highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only.
Sheriff’s department, city and EMA Facebook pages are also a valuable resource:
- Marion Co. EMA
- Bartholomew Co. EMA
- Clinton Co. EMA
- Decatur Co. EMA
- Delaware Co. Sheriff’s Office
- Hamilton Co. EMA
- Madison Co. EMA
- Monroe Co. EMA
- Montgomery Co. EMA
- Morgan Co. EMA
- Owen Co. Sheriff’s Office
- Putnam Co. Sheriff’s Office
- Shelby Co. 911 Emergency Center
- Tippecanoe Co. Sheriff’s Office
- Tipton Co. E-911
Drive Safely, Check the Conditions
Make sure to adjust your driving and your speed according to the driving conditions. Slow down and increase the distance between your car and those in front of you. Approach all intersections carefully in case other drivers slide through red lights.
Do NOT call law enforcement for road and weather updates. INDOT has several ways for drivers to check conditions before they head out on the road:
- Visit http://www.trafficwise.in.gov
- Call toll-free: 800-261-ROAD (7623) for INDOT’s TrafficWise Traveler Information Service
CBS4 Weather Tools
- Indiana Weather News
- Radar
- School Closings and Delays
- Watches and warnings for central Indiana
- Sign up for FOX59 newsletter