Chat-based legal advice offered by Indianapolis Bar Association in response to coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Bar Association (IBA) announced the launch of a “Virtual Ask a Lawyer” online chat service in response to the coronavirus public health emergency.

According to IBA, lawyers that are a part of the “Virtual Ask a Lawyer” program work in law firms, agencies and organizations around Indianapolis, and are donating their time in order to provide the community service.

Assistance can be provided on topics like divorce, child custody, child support, landlord/tenant issues, bankruptcy, personal injury, employment law and more.

IBA said all correspondence is confidential, and the chat will be manned from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

During off-hours or in the event that an attorneys are not available, those interested can provide their email address for a follow up within 12 to 24 hours.

Indianapolis residents can chat in real time with an attorney about basic legal questions by visiting indybar.org/chat.

For those seeking legal advice without access to the internet, IBA said phone-based assistance is available by calling 317-269-2000.