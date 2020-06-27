Chase in Delaware County ends in officer-involved shooting

PENDLETON, Ind. — The Indiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Delaware County.

According to officials, 911 operators received a call from someone saying a man was sitting in his car, drinking a beer in a parking lot on Wheeling Avenue in Muncie.

Police say a man, later identified as 38-year-old Benjamin Paul Brooks, was sitting inside a Honda Accord. They say Brooks refused to show his hands to responding officers and said he had a weapon.

The department said Brooks drove away at a slow speed, forcing a pursuit by officers with the Muncie Police Department and Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies, who say speeds stayed below 20 miles per hour.

Investigators say during the chase the Brooks attempted to ram officer’s cars and at one point fired a handgun out of his window at officers.

The pursuit continued onto County Road 900 North where police say Brooks exited his car and again shot at officers while standing in the road.

Officers returned fire and shot Brooks before he got back into his car and drove away. After stopping, officers say they immediately began rendering first aid on Brooks. EMS responded to the scene and transported the man to I.U. Health’s Ball Memorial Hospital.

Brooks was wanted on a warrant from Grant County for “Possesion of Methamphetamine” and a Nevada warrant for “Failure to Appear.”

ISP is leading the investigation and will turn over their findings to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office for review.