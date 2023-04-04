INDIANAPOLIS — Criminal charges have been filed this week against an Indianapolis man accused of firing more than a dozen shots at an IMPD officer over the weekend.

According to court records, the situation started at 21st and Emerson where police were searching for a stolen car that was spotted on cameras in this area.

After an officer followed the suspect down a nearby dead-end street, police say the suspect got out of his car and fired at least 16 shots.

One stray bullet tore a hole in the side of a home. Another round damaged a neighbor’s car. More than a dozen gunshots startled neighbors on Sutton Street early Saturday morning.

“All we heard was something going on like bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” said the woman whose car was hit by the gunfire.

That woman asked not to be identified but says she’s thankful no one got hurt. Police claim all the shots were fired by the suspect and none by their officers.

“We were scared. We were really scared. We didn’t know what was going on,” said that neighbor.

26-year-old Steven Ramos is now charged with criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

According to the affidavit, after being arrested Ramos said he feared he was being followed by people looking to kill him because threats had recently been made against his life.

While he admitted to shooting a fully marked squad car, Ramos insisted he didn’t know he was shooting at police and once he realized they were police and he was safe, he tossed two handguns on the ground and surrendered.

“It just is a stark reminder that our officers are out there up against a great amount of violence,” said Indy FOP president Rick Snyder.

Whatever the suspect’s motives may have been, Snyder says the case reflects a growing trend of attacks on police. He claims nationwide the number of police officers shot in the line of duty has gone up dramatically since 2020.

“I think it’s very troubling for our officers and their families when we see these attacks on officers trying to keep the community safe,” said Snyder.

“These senseless acts that are going on are ridiculous. It’s just ridiculous,” said the neighbor.

The suspect is being held on a 40 thousand dollar bond. A bail review hearing has been set for next week.