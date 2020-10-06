Charges dismissed against truck driver in deadly Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County judge dismissed charges against a semi truck driver involved in a January crash that killed three people.

The crash happened on I-65 in Boone County. Police said Matthew Lewis Small was talking on the phone with a headset and setting down his coffee when he ran into stopped traffic near the Zionsville exit ramp at mile marker 129.

Mariah Tomey, 21, Hadley Tomey, 1, and Kaylee Kirk, 19, all of Lebanon, were killed in the crash.

Matthew Lewis Small

Police said Small’s truck pinned another vehicle against a guardrail. Small told police he remembered taking a sip of coffee and then noticed the line of traffic in front of him. He couldn’t stop and pulled to the side of the road as fast as he could.

Small said he blacked out and remembered people banging on his door asking for his fire extinguisher and telling him to get out of his truck.

Small faced three reckless homicide charges in connection with the crash. A judge dismissed those charges last week. A jury trial scheduled for November has been canceled.

From the ruling:

The Court would be remiss if it did not acknowledge the horrible tragedy which occurred the morning of January 5, 2020, in Boone County. This Court’s heart goes out to the Viétims and their families for the devastating losses. However, the fact that horrendous result comes from an individual’s actions does not alone support the prosecution of criminal charges. The Rule of Law requires that we examine the act itself under set of circumstances to determine criminality. As tragic as this accident was, it was just that, an accident caused by the Defendant’s negligence but not criminal conduct.