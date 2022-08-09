INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is behind bars after being arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash along MLK.

Police were first called to the scene near 33rd and MLK around 10:30pm July 8th.

Surveillance cameras from a Marathon gas station captured a picture of a distinctive white Ford Super Duty truck that police believe hit and killed 39-year-old Tiffany Price.

“We just miss her so much,” said the victim’s sister, Terri Walters. “We’re trying to get past the fact that we’re never going to see her again.”

Family provided photo of Tiffany Price and her daughter

Tiffany’s older sister is relieved the alleged driver of that pickup, 39-year-old Bruce Lane, was finally arrested this week.

According to court records, the suspect’s damaged pickup truck was found in the driveway of a friend’s home nearly 7 miles away from the scene of the crash.

“We are truly excited that he’s going to be prosecuted and he’ll have to stand up for what he did,” said Walters.

The affidavit claims the suspect worked for a company called Sperry Rail Service out of Connecticut.

Lane allegedly told his manager he hit a deer, but that manager believed Lane was trying to cover something up.

The company later informed police the GPS on the truck had been manually disabled 20 minutes before the crash. Lane allegedly made that move so so he could drive the company truck undetected to a friend’s on the northwest side.

After the crash prosecutors claim Lane parked the truck and fabricated a cover story, but cell phone records were able to track his movements that night.

“You should have stopped period,” said Walters. “You left her in the street like a dog.”

Police are still searching for a second vehicle that also hit Terri’s sister and sped away, but so far investigators don’t have a description of that car.

Anyone with information on that second vehicle, which is believed to have been headed southbound on MLK, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

The death marks one of at least 15 fatal hit-and-runs this year, including a series of crimes in July. The number in 2022 already matches or exceeds the totals for some recent entire years.

“I would tell people you need to pay attention to what you’re doing,” said Walters. “Just be aware this could be your mother or daughter or any of that. It’s not a joke.”

The suspect is being held on a $100,000 bond. His attorney has filed a motion to reduce that number. That’s something the victim’s family strongly opposes.