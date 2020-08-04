Changes to National Night Out 2020

CENTRAL INDIANA — There are major changes this year to an annual event that looks to bring law enforcement and residents together.

This year, National Night Out is canceled due to the pandemic.

Instead, IMPD is encouraging people to turn a blue light on outside.

Starting at 6 p.m. tonight, IMPD officers will drive through different neighborhoods they patrol to see the lights for themselves.

“It’s easy to just continue to hear the negative things. Seeing that blue light gives us that extra push. It gives us that extra drive to go out and do what we promised and what we took an oath to do every day,” explained IMPD Officer Samone Burris.

Other departments have made different plans.

In Whitestown, the police department will celebrate with what’s called a “unity patrol.”

Tonight, officers will drive different neighborhoods and families are encouraged to come outside and wave while remaining at least six feet from their neighbors.

The drive by celebration goes through the following neighborhoods:

6:30 p.m. – Legacy Core

6:45 p.m. – Walker Farms

7 p.m. – Harvest Park

7:15 p.m. – Clark Meadows and Edmonds Creek

7:30 p.m. – Main Street South and Whitestown Parkway

7:35 p.m. – Maple Grove

7:50 p.m. – Eagles Nest and Westwood Landing

Meanwhile, other agencies are planning to celebrate this year on October 6 only if it is safe to do so.