The upper level low that has been lingering nearby for the past several days is sliding back north. That will bring more clouds and the chance for a spotty shower Friday afternoon. We desperately need to rainfall as our three-month rainfall deficit is more than six inches below average, but there are very minimal prospects of rain in the forecast moving forward. Our next best chance for more potentially impactful rain (for some) will come in a couple waves Sunday and Monday with scattered showers and storms that will move through.

This weekend will be a hot one. Temperatures will reach into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will also climb for so expect Heat Index (Feels-like) temperatures in the mid 90s on Sunday. The blast of heat will be short-lived as we will fall back to highs in the 70s and 80s next week.

The latest Drought Monitor update shows the drought has intensified across the state and burn bans a re in effect across the western part of the state.. The northern half of the central Indiana is in ‘moderate drought’ conditions with ‘severe drought’ conditions spreading south in the northwestern part of the state. What we need are several sustained rain events and prospect for that looks slim in the very near future.

This has been a dry three-month stretch.

We’ll have a slight chance for a few widely scattered showers tomorrow.

This will be the warmest weekend of the year so far.

The summer outlook is calling for a mild, dry Summer.