‘Challenges’ due to pandemic, increased mail volume to blame for delays in Indianapolis, USPS says

INDIANAPOLIS – Last week, CBS4 News reported on businesses experiencing significant delays with packages stalled at the Indianapolis Processing and Distribution Center. Since the report aired, many viewers have reached out with similar concerns and issues.

Andy deLivron said he has been waiting for his medicine to arrive that shipped from Canada on Nov. 26. It arrived in Indianapolis at the processing and distribution facility on Dec. 6, where it remains 11 days later.

“The medication ships quickly,” he said, “the problem is when it gets to USPS and when I placed the order it says it may take you 3 or 4 weeks to get it. This is first class mail.”

DeLivron said the package shipped from Canada to San Francisco, then to Cleveland, making a stop in Akron and then heading to the Indianapolis Processing and Distribution Center.

”When it hits the local post office distribution center it just sits. We’re now 11 days and waiting,” said deLivron.

Fortunately, deLivron said his medication is not vital to survive, but it is important to his health. “For some people these medications are life-threatening if they run out of them, especially someone who’s on insulin or something like that.”

He said he orders his medication from Canada due to the steep costs associated with Medicare, but knew he needed to be prepared for delays. “Fortunately I know with medications to keep a long supply because the lead time could be long.”

“This is a management problem. This is not a line worker problem,” deLivron said.

Gregory Jones, President of the Indianapolis Local 130 AFL-CIO American Postal Workers Union, said, “it’s kind of been like Christmas for us at the post office every week,” citing surges in package orders and mail volume well before the holiday season.

He said the delays are not a reflection of lack of hard work on postal workers’ parts. “They’re working employees 12 hours a day and they’re doing as best as they can to get the mail processed and try to get it delivered.”

Jones is concerned about long hours he said are being required of employees right now. He told CBS4 News some people are being mandated to work longer hours, when normally that is a voluntary option.

“It’s a lot of stress involved with what’s been going on,” said Jones. “They doing their best to work with the circumstances they have.”

“We have a lot of people that’s also tested positive and have to quarantine.”

“They’re short staffed out there and at the post office in general. Employees are doing a good job at what they’ve always done and I appreciate what they do,” Jones said.

He said part of the reason for the already heavy volume of packages that comes through the Indianapolis hub is, a few years back, the USPS consolidated many postal operations into Indianapolis.

“It’s a lot of mail coming from different parts of Indiana and other places that has to come here to get processed,” he said, “the high demand is on every postal employee to process and handle these packages and get them out so that’s what we’re up against.”

“I think it goes unseen about what they do, only when something bad happens and they’re chastised for it, but I tip my hat to all of them,” Jones said.

Last week, we reached out to USPS for comment on the staffing situation and delays locally, but the agency would not speak to that, instead, issuing a statement about USPS operations in general.

For the second time in a week, USPS declined an interview Thursday, but admitted challenges are occurring at the Indianapolis Distribution and Processing Center.

In a statement provided to CBS4 News, USPS wrote:

“The 640,000 employees of the U.S Postal Service across the nation are proud to provide an essential service to our customers during the pandemic and to meet unprecedented challenges of this extraordinary year. The Indianapolis Processing & Distribution Center has faced challenges recently due to COVID-19 at the same time mail volumes have dramatically increased. We have taken steps to address issues caused by the pandemic as we approach our busiest week, including hiring seasonal employees and allocating employees to facilities that need additional resources. There has already been progress at the Indianapolis Mail Processing Annex, and we are confident that our processing and delivery will return to normal levels quickly.For additional holiday information and resources, including mailing deadlines and packaging tips, check out the USPS holiday newsroom. We thank our customers for their continued support as we work through these challenging times.” – USPS Spokesperson

According to data provided to CBS4 News by ShipMatrix, which tracks delivery performance of parcel carriers, for two weeks from Nov. 22 through Dec. 5, FedEx’s on-time delivery was measured at 94.9 percent, UPS at 96.3 percent and USPS at 92.8 percent.

Nationwide, the company’s President and Founder Satish Jindel tells CBS4, “The shortfall as of Oct 19 was 7.2 million per day, and has been reduced to less than 6 million due to USPS and UPS having added deliveries on weekends for all parcels.”

He said ShipMatrix data shows that FedEx, UPS, and USPS delivery performance to consumers in Indianapolis is, ‘at par’ with their performance for the country as a whole.

Data shared by Convey, which analyzes and provides real-time parcel shipment data from its clients, showed between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10, a 60 percent on-time USPS delivery rate, and said that number is expected to continue declining.

A spokesperson for Convey said they are tracking ‘all things shipping’ based on tens of millions of packages and found that the USPS market share has more than doubled in the last 60 days.

“As you may know, UPS and FedEx have implemented strict volume limits and are declining to ship holiday packages across the US. Many of those extra packages are going to USPS,” said a spokesperson.

“This drastic increase in volume for USPS has led to a significant decrease in On-Time Performance (OTP),” they wrote.

Convey’s data is not conclusive to the entire mailing and shipping operation because it is mostly based on retailers and shipping performance data by their parcel carriers, however, a company spokesperson was able to offer insight on the delays being seen nationwide.

“A lot of the stuff is sitting at the local terminals and hubs for the postal service just because they don’t have the driver capacity to fulfill those deliveries in one day,” said Carson Krieg, one of Convey’s co-founders, who manages strategic partnerships.

”There’s a people shortage, there’s an increase in volume so it’s kind of a perfect storm for the Postal Service right now,” he said.

Krieg said overall, based on heat maps, the Midwest is in better standings for on-time deliveries than some other parts of the U.S.

CBS4 News also reached out to FedEx and UPS for statements on their current operations in Indianapolis. Neither were able to comment on the situation locally, but issued statements.

FEDEX STATEMENT:

“Delivery drivers, warehouse employees, and support staff across the globe are tirelessly and safely working to meet the surge in demand this holiday season on top of volume increases created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these unprecedented challenges, our networks are flexing as designed to provide the best possible service to our customers. As always, customers with questions about their shipments are encouraged to visit fedex.com or contact customer service for more information. For tips on shipping during this holiday season, visit the FedEx Holiday Help Hub.” – FedEx Spokesperson

UPS STATEMENT:

UPS’s network and employees are delivering industry-leading on-time performance. This is one of the most successful peak holiday shipping seasons ever as we focus on maintaining a reliable delivery network that all of our customers can depend on. Whether it’s delivering the holidays according to plans made with our customers, helping small and medium-sized businesses take advantage of holiday purchases, or distributing the vaccine where needed, UPS is prepared this holiday season. We continue to work closely with our large customers to steer volume to capacity and ensure the UPS network is reliable for all of our customers, including small- and medium-sized businesses that are also seeing an increase in holiday volume. Strategies for working with our largest customers during this time include helping shift package volume away from the heaviest demand shipping days, to fully utilizing weekend capacity, and aligning promotional strategies with capacity. UPS hired 39,000 permanent new employees in the second quarter of 2020, all of whom are working inside our sortation facilities and as drivers. We also are hiring more than 100,000 seasonal employees for the holidays. Our multi-year investments in additional air and ground capacity and technology, decades of experience flexing our network, and dedicated employee-drivers combine to make UPS well-equipped to handle the challenges of the pandemic and the peak holiday season. – UPS Spokesperson