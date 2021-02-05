Central Indiana will see the coldest weekend of the Winter so far along with accumulating snow

A cold front brought clouds, flurries and cold air to the state Friday. For the weekend, a stronger storm system will bring a blast of arctic air and snow to the state. Highs will be in the 20s Saturday with sunshine early and clouds late. Snow will spread across the state Saturday evening and accumulate overnight, 2-4 inches of snow will be likely by Sunday morning.

We’ll stay cold for the second half of the weekend with highs in the teens and single-digit lows Sunday night. Our active weather pattern will continue through next week with a chance for snow Monday through Tuesday. Another chance for accumulating snow will come Thursday through Friday.

We have only had one dry weekend this year.

Our seasonal snow is still well below average.

Expect a dry, cold Saturday.

Snow moves in the state Saturday evening.

Heavy snow is likely through 11pm.

Snow ends across the state after Midnight.

2-4″ of snow is likely by Sunday morning.

Expect a dry, colder Sunday.