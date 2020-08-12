Central Indiana will see higher humidity and a chance for rain for the rest of the week

A cold front moved across the state earlier this week and brought a short reprieve from the higher humidity we had been dealing with. The frontal boundary will eventually move back north as a warm front. This will result in the higher humidity returning along with better chance for scattered storms. We’ll have a slight chance for a shower Thursday afternoon, mainly south of I-70.

This system will bring more unsettled weather this week with a daily chance for thunderstorms statewide, Friday through the weekend. Indy 500 qualifications should be able to continue this weekend though there may be delays in the action.

So far this has been a mild month.

Daylight hours are getting shorter.

So far we’ve had an inch of rain this month.

We had a dry weekend last week.

We’ll see a daily chance for rain through the weekend.