Central Indiana will see a hot, humid week with a daily chance for rain

This June has been a month of extreme weather. We’ve had three days of 90-degree heat and a 15-day dry spell. 1-2″ of rain has fallen across the state over the past four days and more hot, wet weather is coming this week. Expect a daily chance for scattered thunderstorms with highs near 90 for the rest of the week.

For the weekend expect a hot, humid 4th of July. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible Saturday and Sunday looks like a drier day. We’ll have a high in the 90s with the heat index near 100 degrees both days.

Abnormally dry soil conditions have been reported statewide.

June rainfall is an inch below average.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain this week.

Rainfall amounts will vary widely this week.