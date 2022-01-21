Central Indiana will see a chance for measurable snow this weekend

Indianapolis has had 6 consecutive weekend with either rain or snow. We’ve only had two days this season with measurable snow, so most of our precipitation has come as rain. Now, finally, we at least have a chance for snow. Saturday will be cold with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour. The day will start with sunshine but end with clouds.

From clouds snow will develop before sunrise Sunday and continue through midday. We will will be cold enough for the snow to cause icy roads as we will spend the day with temperatures in the 20s. The heaviest snow will fall north of I-70 where 1-2″ may accumulate. Expect up to an inch in Indianapolis, with less than an inch south of I-70. We’ll stay cloudy Sunday afternoon and lows will fall into the teens overnight.

We’ll have a cloudy Monday and temperatures will not be a frigid with highs approaching 40 degrees. After a dry start to the work week we’ll have another chance for snow showers on Tuesday.

