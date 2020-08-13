Central Indiana will see a better chance for rain this weekend

The 30-day forecast for August is for above average precipitation and so far we’ve had over an inch of rain. A warm front, now draped across the Tennessee Valley, will move north and give us a daily chance for rain and thunderstorms. Expect widely scattered showers Friday afternoon with will less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

So far this year we have only had 12 completely dry weekends and out unsettled weather will continue this weekend. We’ll have scattered showers and storms developing Saturday and and more widespread thunderstorms Sunday. Indy 500 qualifications should be able to continue this weekend, though there may be delays in the action.

