Central Indiana will enjoy a taste of September this week

Our work week began with September-like, cool temperatures and low humidity. The mild weather will continue for the next two days before a warm up begins. The week that started with highs in the 70s will see a late week surge of heat that will push high temperatures into the 90s. We’ll have an extended streak of dry weather this week with no rain in the forecast until the weekend at the earliest.

July will go into the record books as a mild month with only one 90-degree day. The month got off to a wet start with more than six inches of rain falling in the first seventeen days of the month. July will finish with rainfall almost two inches above average.

The 30 day outlook for August is predicting average temperatures and above average precipitation. Since June 1st we’ve had almost 14 inches of rain, so it looks like our mild wet summer will continue.

This will be a mild week.

July was a wet mild, month.

So far this has been a mild summer.

We lose over an hour of daylight this month.

August temperatures are forecast to be near average.

August precipitation is forecast to be above average.

Here are the temperature extremes for the month.