Central Indiana students send Halloween treats to troops

INDIANAPOLIS — Local students are pooling together their Halloween candy as a treat for active military members across the state.

Fifth graders at St. Matthew Catholic School are in charge of the school’s candy collection, with students asked to bring in some of their candy from trick-or-treating.

“The best part of it is the kids are actually giving their own Halloween candy. They’re not hitting up mom and dad to give them $5 or to go to the grocery story, they’re actually going through their Halloween candy and picking out the candy that they want to donate,” said St. Matthew Catholic School Assistant Principal Mary Beth Keiser. “And it’s so amazing because we ask them to bring 50 pieces and some kids will bring in 600 pieces.”

The goal for the project is to collect 600 pounds of candy, then give it out to more than 1,000 Indiana service members.

Those taking part, are enjoying giving away the candy as much as they did collecting it during Halloween.

“The kids love sorting the candy. It is amazing, they feel like Willy Wonka because they toss it up in the air and then you’ll have kids say ‘I just want to roll in it’ because there’s just so much candy,” said Keiser.

The school will be collecting candy through Monday, and are accepting any donations.

If you would like to drop off some to help reach their goal, they are accepting candy during their normal school hours in the main office.