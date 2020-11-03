Central Indiana schools spend millions on technology for e-learning

IPS tops list with $16M spent on tech for virtual, hybrid learning; Wayne Township second highest at $4M

INDIANAPOLIS – School districts have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions, on new technology trying to adjust amid the pandemic.

The CBS4 Problem Solvers recently confirmed that at least 14 school districts had shelled out money for face masks, face shields and disinfectants. But now, administrators are disclosing how much they spent to offer virtual and hybrid learning.

Indianapolis Public Schools voluntarily announced it spent $16 million.

Wayne Township spent $4 million. It purchased more than 8,000 Chromebooks so that each student could have a computer and a case. It also bought software packages. It anticipated that about $1 million would be reimbursed by the federal CARES Act.

Perry Township confirmed it spent nearly $1.5 million on Chromebooks, apps and other equipment.

Washington Township was the first central Indiana school district to announce it was going completely virtual this year to slow the spread of the virus. It spent $96,000 on Zoom accounts, $17,000 for reading support, more than $3,000 on math support and more than $24,000 on iPads, cases and wireless headsets.

Noblesville spent $74,000 on mobile hotspots, Wi-Fi zones in parking lots, laptops for staff members, software and all the needed licensing.

Hamilton Southeastern shelled out $27,000 on Zoom licenses and offered mobile hotspots to students who needed them.

Carmel’s costs topped off at $800,000. It purchased Chrome consoles, Chromebooks and 200 webcams.

Anderson confirmed it spent $805,000 on computers, power adapters, hotspots and webcams.

Many, if not all of the districts, hope to be reimbursed by the CARES Act.

In the graphic below, mouse over each bubble to see specific information, where available, on what kind of technology each school district purchased and how much of it.