Central Indiana physicians concerned after ER visits drop significantly

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — New data shows Hoosiers are not going to the emergency room as much and that’s causing concerns for some physicians.

Back in January Eskenazi was seeing, on average, 300 ER visits every day. That number has dropped to 170 in April.

“Folks are not coming in for minor things understandably. Unfortunately, we are seeing fewer patients coming in where they really do need to be coming,” Franciscan Health VP of Medical Affairs Christopher Doehring said.

Doehring is very worried for some Hoosiers because he’s seen almost a 50 percent drop in the number of patients coming into Franciscan Health’s ER.

“I know that’s the case around the city, the state, but also pretty consistent around the country actually,” Doehring said.

Riverview Health Emergency Room and Urgent Care in Fishers is concerned too.

“People are hearing stay home and social isolate, which is true, but I don’t think the message was meant to be if you’re having chest pains or shortness of breath to stay home,” Riverview Health ER Program Director Lynne Bunch said.

Doehring said the number of heart attack and stroke cases they treat have gone down during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re hardly seeing any patients with these health emergencies.

“They don’t come in at all and may end up dying as a result,” Doehring said.

He said EMS crews told him they’re responding to a lot more calls where the patients are dead upon arrival. It’s why he wants people to go the ER if it’s an emergency.

“There’s plenty of capacity right now to be seen in the ER. It’s not going to be overcrowded or have lengthy waits,” Doehring explained.

Bunch knows people may be fearful of catching coronavirus, but all hospitals are set up to keep people with virus separate from others.

“We have separate paths for our COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients,” Bunch said.

ER physicians want to reassure Hoosiers it’s still safe to come and don’t hesitate if you’re having a medical emergency. It could mean life or death.

Riverview Health and ER has set up virtual ER visits so people can avoid going to the hospital.

It’s for non-life threatening emergencies, you can go online and set up an appointment to meet with a physician.