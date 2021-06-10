Zoobilation returns this weekend in first large-scale social event in Indy since pandemic began

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual black-tie bash that raises millions of dollars for the Indianapolis Zoo is back this Friday, June 11, following last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19.

It is the first large-scale event of its kind in central Indiana since the pandemic began.

Sold-out Zoobilation 2021 has a Southern theme, Bayou Bash, in recognition of the zoo’s new exhibit, Alligators & Crocodiles: The Fight to Survive.

The zoo grounds will transform into a swanky outdoor party for the night with an arrival carpet, wild and on-theme fashion, live music on multiple stages, dancing, food from some of Indy’s most popular restaurants and 15 bars serving cocktails.

This is the 35th year for Zoobilation, which started in 1986 in a private home with just a few hundred guests. The event is now the zoo’s largest single-day fundraiser, generating 2.5 million in 2019 to support the care of 1,300 animals and animal conservation efforts.

Guests show off their Zoobilation fashion at the 2019 event

Food is one of the keys of Zoobilation night

Food is one of the keys of Zoobilation night

Guests show off their Zoobilation fashion

CBS4 Anchor Debby Knox will emcee the event alongside FOX59 Morning’s Daniel Miller.

For those who can’t be there, CBS4 and sister station FOX59 will share event highlights on-air, online and on social media:

CBS4 This Morning’s Rachel Bogle will be live on the green arrival carpet with FOX59’s Britt Baker, showing off all the fashions and talking to guests as they arrive.

Meteorologist Krista McEnany and Anchor Nick McGill will serve as food judges, announcing the winning restuarants, along with FOX59’s Scott Jones and Lindsey Eaton.

Before and during the event, our team of meteorologists will keep attendees up to date on the forecast for the evening.

Zoobilation tickets can be tough to come by any year because the event is so popular, but this year there were no sales to the public because tickets from the cancelled 2020 event were honored. The event also has reduced capacity, capping at 50% of previous years.

In addition to limited capacity, COVID-19 safety measures include extending the party into the Plains area so guests have more space to spread out, hand sanitizer and washing stations, and one-way traffic in and out of indoor exhibits. Anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms or a temperature of 100.4 or higher is asked to stay home.

Attendees who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask, but masks will be provided for those who are not vaccinated or those who prefer to wear them.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for guests with premium tickets, then at 7 p.m. for general admission.