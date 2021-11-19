Where to shop local in central Indiana for Small Business Saturday 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Every year is a good year to shop local in support of small businesses.
But this holiday season, with supply chain shortages and cargo ships stuck out in the abyss, shopping local is also a safe way to guarantee there are presents under the tree.
We’ve compiled a list of Small Business Saturday events taking place throughout central Indiana. All events are on Saturday, Nov. 27, unless otherwise noted.
Know of an event that’s not on the list? Complete the form at the bottom of the page and we’ll add it.
Indianapolis
Where: 9111 Haverstick Road
Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Details: Second annual shopping event featuring small business vendors, held at The Haverstick co-working space and coffee shop
Cost: Free
Contact: info@thehaverstick.com
Where: Downtown Indy
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Details: A variety of merchant discounts and special “swag bag” giveaways to the first 10 shoppers in line when doors open
Cost: Free
Contact: Follow @MassAve Indy for list of participating businesses
Where: BaZaar Oh! Vintage, 5844 E. Washington St. (Irvington)
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Details: Special discounts and guest vendors for the day
Cost: Free
Contact: bazaarohvintage@gmail.com
Small Business Saturday in Broad Ripple
Where: Broad Ripple Village
Hours: Shopping begins at 10 a.m. but precise hours vary by merchant
Details: Start at the Broad Ripple Village Association, 818 Broad Ripple Ave., for a free canvas shopping bag filled with giveaways from local merchants. Visit the BRVA website for a list of participating businesses, hours and special offers.
Cost: Free
Contact: 317-251-2732 or info@brva.org
Drop and Shop (childcare event)
Where: Indianapolis Healthplex
Hours: Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Details: Drop off your kids (ages 3-13) at the Healthplex and enjoy an adults-only day of Black Friday or Small Business Saturday shopping. The kids will be entertained with a day of swimming, games, crafts and more while you’re out shopping the sales.
Cost: $25 for members and $35 for non-members; pre-registration is required.
Contact: 317-920-7400 or jlarge@indianapolishealthplex.com
Beech Grove
Shop Small Saturday Passport on Main Street
Where: Main Street
Hours: Various
Details: Deals and discounts offered by local shops; Art Market at the Hornet Park Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Check back with Next Stop, Beech Grove on Facebook for details on deals and discounts; Art Market information and vendor registration on the Beech Grove Artist Collective website
Carmel
Where: Carmel Arts & Design District
Hours: All day
Details: All Things Carmel will serve as a welcome center for this community shopping event, offering free coffee and cookies from 9 a.m. to noon.
Cost: Free
Contact: 317-571-ARTS or info@carmelartsanddesign.com
Fishers
Shop Fishers: Holiday Series (Nov. 27 — Dec. 31)
Where: Various locations
Hours: Vary by merchant
Details: Special deals and promotions kick off on Small Business Saturday, running through the end of December at participating merchants.
Cost: Free
Contact: Check the This Is Fishers website for a list of participating shops and restaurants, details about deals and discounts, and Small Business Saturday hours.
Fortville
Small Business Saturday by Time & Again Shop
Where: 230 South Main St.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Details: Sales, raffles and first 10 customers receive a swag bag
Cost: Free
Contact: timeandagainfortville@gmail.com or check the shop’s Facebook and Instagram pages
Franklin
Where: Downtown
Hours: Begins at 10 a.m.
Details: Start at the Franklin Indiana Chamber of Commerce for shopping incentives, information and refreshments (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Cost: Free
Contact: franklincoc@franklincoc.org
Greenfield
Greenfield Main Street: Small Business Saturday
Where: Downtown
Hours: Begins at 10 a.m.
Details: Shopping, food trucks from 1-5 p.m., prizes, selfie station and more
Cost: Free
Contact: info@greenfieldmainstreet.org
Martinsville
Martinsville Small Business Saturday
Where: Downtown
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Details: Visit 25-plus small businesses to shop and eat. Pick up a card at one of the participating businesses and get a punch for each place you visit. If you hit the required number of stops, you’ll be entered in a drawing for prizes. Individual stories will have their own promotions and giveaways, too.
Cost: Free
Contact: Visit Morgan County Indiana, 765-346-5611
Noblesville
Where: Caravan Classes, 92 S. 9th St.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Details: Shop handcrafted goods from vendors or make your own gifts and ornaments.
Cost: Free
Contact: 765-557-1969 or caravanclasses@gmail.com
Speedway
Town of Speedway Small Business Saturday
Where: Various locations
Hours: Begins at 9 a.m.
Details: More than a dozen participating restaurants and retail shops
Cost: Free
Contact: Speedway Chamber of Commerce