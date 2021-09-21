Introducing ‘The Dot’: a familiar TV channel with a new name

INDIANAPOLIS — The local channel you already know as the home of familiar TV classics like “Friends” and “Seinfeld” is getting a new name: The Dot.

WTTV-TV’s digital subchannel, WTTV.2-TV, has a different channel number based on where viewers get their signal, so to avoid confusion the channel is rebranding as The Dot.

The change takes place this Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The new name and logo are a better match for the retro feel of The Dot’s programming. We like to think of the channel as comfort food in TV form — the station you can always put on and leave on to enjoy your favorite, familiar comedies and dramas.

The Dot is also home to hits like “Modern Family,” “Mom,” “Law & Order,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “2 Broke Girls” and “The Goldbergs.” For the fall lineup, “Young Sheldon” and the rebooted game show “You Bet Your Life” with Jay Leno were just added.

You can find The Dot’s full schedule here.