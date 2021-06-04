Summer heat has arrived. These outdoor pools are open for the season

NOTE: We will update this list as additional pools and aquatic centers open. Know of one we missed that’s already open? Complete the form below to let us know.

INDIANAPOLIS — Heat is returning to central Indiana starting this weekend, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s predicted for the next seven days.

If you’re in search of a place to cool down, good news: Many public pools, water parks and aquatic centers across the region are open for the season.

Here’s the low-down on which pools are open and how much it costs to get in.

Indianapolis

Indy Parks & Recreation opened six public pools on Memorial Day weekend as part of a phased summer opening plan. The website says additional pools will open in early June, but an updated schedule has not been released.

Pools open so far are:

Bethel Park, 2850 Bethel Ave.

Frederick Douglass Park, 2759 Dr. Andrew J. Brown Drive

Garfield Park, 2345 Pagoda Drive

Gustafson Park, 3110 Moller Road

Riverside Park, 2420 E. Riverside Drive

Thatcher Park, 4649 W. Vermont St.

Entrance fees are $3 for adults and $2 for youth or seniors, except Garfield Park, which charges $4 for adults and $3 for youth and seniors.

All pools are closed two days per week, but the days vary by location. Check the complete schedule for details on days and hours of operation.

Park managers recommend arriving early to make sure you get in before capacity limits are reached. At some locations, visitors start lining up half an hour or so before the opening time. Once a pool hits capacity, no one else can get in for the day, even when people leave.

If you’re too late getting to a pool, splash pads are also open and free to enjoy.

Indiana State Parks

Most public swimming pools at state parks opened Memorial Day Weekend, including:

Clifty Falls

McCormick’s Creek

O’Bannon Woods

Shakamak

Versailles state parks

Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber State Recreation Area)

All Department of Natural Resources (DNR) swimming beaches are also open.

Go here for complete details on pools and swimming spots at state parks.

Carmel

The Waterpark in Carmel, located at the Monan Community Center, is open for the season. Amenities include a large pool, lazy river, water slides, a climbing wall, a surfing simulator and a kiddie pool.

Day passes are $12 per adult and $9 each for youth or senior citizens. Monthly and annual passes are also available for individuals and families.

Franklin

Franklin Family Aquatic Center is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 8. After that, the facility is weekends-only through Labor Day.

Daily admission is $2-$5, and season passes start at $65. Season pass holders are allowed to enter 15 minutes before opening to get priority seating.

Greenwood

Freedom Springs Aquatics Park is open for the season, but if the weather looks iffy it’s a good idea to check the facility’s Facebook page before heading over.

Like Carmel, the list of amenities is long, including a lap pool, slides, lazy river, diving boards, cabanas and more. You can take swimming lessons or a water aerobics class.

Day passes cost $6-$10, and season passes are also available.

Noblesville

Forest Park Aquatic Center in Noblesville also opened Memorial Day weekend. A seasonal membership is required to get in, and 2021 rates range from $120 for individuals to $215-$255 for families, depending on the number of people.

The nonprofit facility has an Olympic-size pool, diving boards, a water slide, a splash pad and more. A membership also allows entry to Morse Beach, Flix and Float movies and more.

Plainfield

Splash Island Water Park in Plainfield opened May 28.

Day passes range from $4-$11, depending on age and residency. Individual and family memberships are sold in one-month, three-month, six-month and one-year increments.

Got an addition to the list? Let us know

