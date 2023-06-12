INDIANAPOLIS — Summer break is now in full swing, kids are out of class and many are trying to find something to do. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis are opening their doors and offering kids and teens a safe place to be this summer.

“I think the Boys and Girls Club is a great place to be because your kid is going to come in and be around caring adults. Your kid is going to get an opportunity to make some friends. They’re going to be able to participate in programs. They’re gonna get a meal, and they’re not going to be out in the street doing things that they shouldn’t be doing,” said Zach Sigmund, Program Director of LeGore Boys and Girls Club.

Keeping kids safe, engaged and away from trouble is something Sigmund is seriously passionate about. The LeGore club on the west side of Indy has been his home away from home since he was 13 years old. Now he’s a parent and Program Director. He knows the danger that awaits kids and teenagers with nothing to do over the summer. That’s why he’s encouraging parents to send their kids to the Boys and Girls Club where he says the programming for kids and the price for parents is unmatched.

“The Boys and Girls Club offers $50 for the summer. We are open from 8A to 6P. You get meals, you get field trips. You get all kinds of opportunities. When you get a $50 fee that really helps the parents. The parents can go do their jobs and take care of their families and their kid can come here and be safe,” Sigmund said.

The Boys and Girls Club is open to kids and teens aged 5 to 18 years old. Summer camp runs Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. running from June 12 until July 21 which is the last week before the school districts in Marion County reopen for the new school year. The $50 dollar fee will cover the entire summer.

Sigmund, who has been a LeGore Club Program Director for the last 18 years says keeping kids safe and allowing them to have fun, in that order is his top priority.

“This is 100% a priority to me to make this a safe place. We always have staff in every room, if not two staff in every room. We make sure doors are locked when we’re not in the room. We take steps to make sure that our equipment is safe and we take a lot of pride in making sure our kids come here and feel comfortable being themselves while they’re here. Being themselves is something that is very important to me,” Sigmund said.

You can find an application for summer camp and find the nearest Indiana Boys and Girls club near you on their website.