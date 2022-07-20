SPEEDWAY — After a successful 41-year-run, Union Jack Speedway closed its doors on Sunday.

Owners of the Speedway location posted a goodbye letter to their customers and supporters over the years on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

The Facebook post reads:

“After opening in 1981 and having wonderful 41 years in this business, Rick and I have decided it’s time to move on. We have been very blessed to have the support of the people of Speedway as well as hundreds of thousands of people around the world!

We have worked hard through the years to keep Union Jack home to so many patrons and staff.

We made it through several years of road construction, changing restaurant laws, and the latest pandemic. But the shortage of labor has really become a problem. We know it is not just Union Jack that is feeling the stress of the shortage.

Rick has been given a diagnosis of 100% disabled so he has decided it’s his turn to join his own racing team and travel.

Thank you all for the last 41 years of support. God speed.”