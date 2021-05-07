Return to the stage: IU, Ball State students to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

In-person graduation ceremonies resume at two Indiana universities Friday.

All Indiana University campuses and Ball State University are bringing them back after they were canceled last year due to COVID. Both universities will have strict protocols in place. Both have also invited students who didn’t get to walk across the stage in 2020 to come back and do it this year.

IU’s ceremonies will be for graduating students only, with family and friends being able to stream the services online. Students will need either their vaccination record or two negative COVID tests to attend.

Ball State students got a limited number of tickets. Their families will be assigned pod seating at the school’s stadium.

Both schools will require students to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“This year we are gratified to be able to welcome our graduates back — not only the 2020 graduates, but also our current year 2021 graduates for an in-person ceremony on each of our campuses across the state,” said Doug Booher, IU’s executive director of university events.

Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns said, “We know that they work very hard to achieve this success. We know that their family and friends played critical support for that achievement, so to not have that moment of recognition, moment of celebration was very difficult.”

While IU’s ceremonies will be a mix of graduates from this year and last, Ball State will have graduation for this year’s students this weekend. Graduates from last year can walk next weekend.

Students at Purdue will also graduate in person at Ross-Ade Stadium next week.