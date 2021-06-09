Organizers with CFP National Championship to meet in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Key players are expected to meet at Lucas Oil Stadium Wednesday to discuss plans for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The event, which is expected to bring in more than 100,000 people, is scheduled for Monday, January 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil.

“Over the course of this week with all these different constituencies, our goal is to figure out how we can put on the best show possible and how we can make it as exciting and fun as possible for all the fans that are going to come here and celebrate college football,” said Indy CFP Host Committee Chair J. Mark Howell.

Part of the plan includes transforming downtown into a championship campus. Howell says it’ll run through Bankers Life, then to Lucas Oil, White River State Park and Monument Circle.

The championship, which is known as ESPN’s biggest event, draws in millions of viewers. With all eyes on Indy, Howell says he has no doubt the city will rise to the occasion.

“We will be the first non-warm weather city, non-southern or West Coast city to host that,” said Howell. “We will be the first non-bowl city to host that, and so this is just an awesome chance to continue to show off Indianapolis and our ability to host these major athletic events.”

Despite the city being a first for this event, organizers say Indy’s walkable downtown and Hoosier hospitality continue to be a huge draw for major sporting events.

Coming off the excitement of a successful March Madness in Indy this year, Howell says they are still preparing to meet, and plan for, some potential challenges along the way.

“We have to be prepared for weather,” he said. “I think we’re very optimistic about where we are related to the pandemic. I think we’re on a great trajectory, but we want to continue on that trajectory, so that we can have a more open event than what we’ve been able to do over the last 16 months.”

The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. Howell says organizers, including CFP staff, Indy Host Committee members, ESPN and Disney reps will be in attendance.