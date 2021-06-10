Netflix’s ‘Dogs’ puts Butler Blue in national spotlight

“Dogs” still, courtesy of Netflix and Butler University

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University’s own Butler Blue is making his little screen debut on the second season of Netflix’s original series Dogs.

The show was filmed back in 2019 and will follow the transition from Blue III to Blue IV.

Blue’s story will be featured in one of the season’s four episodes. A big part of that story was the health of Blue III’s handler, Michael Kaltenmark. The episode details his journey in receiving a kidney transplant.

“You’ll get to go to the hospital with me I think, I’m guessing that made the cut, and you’ll get to experience a little bit of my transplant journey,” said Kaltenmark.

“We’re excited to have Butler Blue live mascot program featured on that series, and we’re excited for this platform to kinda share Butler with the world.”

Season two of Dogs will begin streaming on July 7 on Netflix.

You can see a trailer below: