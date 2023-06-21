MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie teenager will be charged as an adult for drug dealing charges when he was 17-years-old.

Darrion R. Hill, who is now 18 was charged with dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony after being accused of possessing more than 28 grams of cocaine, on May 8, and with struggling with a city police officer that day.

The teen is also charged in Delaware Court with possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony and two misdemeanors, resisting law enforcement and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Hill continues to be held in the Delaware County jail, where he was transferred from the county’s juvenile detention center on June 8, under a $75,000 bond.