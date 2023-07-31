HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that happened Sunday afternoon.

Hancock County sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from the McCordsville and Fortville police departments, responded to the area of U.S. 36 and County Road 400 West on a reported crash around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The crash involved a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle and a 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup. The Kawasaki was driven by one male who died at the scene. The Chevy Silverado driver was not injured.

Investigators said witnesses told deputies that a motorcyclist was traveling at a very high rate of speed and passed several vehicles in a no-passing area. The motorcyclist was later identified as 30-year-old Robert Siuzdak of Avon.

Deputies said the truck was crossing both lanes of U.S. 36 to continue north on County Road 400 West. According to evidence at the scene, deputies believe the truck had crossed the eastbound lane of U.S. 36 and was crossing the westbound lane when the motorcycle crashed into it as it was trying to pass other vehicles.

Siuzdak was wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff’s department.

U.S. 36 was closed for two hours while officials investigated the scene.