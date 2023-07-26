BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — A man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing another man in September 2021 shooting.

Police responded to a shots fired call on Helms Road. Upon arrival, they found a man in a house and engaged in an hour-long standoff. The man, identified as Randy Small, eventually came out.

About a mile from the house, police found a man dead in a vehicle. Investigators believed the man was killed a few days before officers arrested Small. Police said the man lived nearby and believed he died due to a property dispute.

Small’s sentencing is set for Aug. 28.