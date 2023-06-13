LAWRENCE, Ind. — Fire officials are investigating after fire and smoke broke out at a Pendleton Pike strip mall early Tuesday morning.

Lawrence Fire Department were called to a strip mall off Pendleton Pike near Fountainview Drive and North Post Road around 3 a.m. Dispatch says they received multiple calls about a reported fire and smoke coming from the building.

Pendleton Pike strip mall fire scene on June 13.

Officials arrived on the scene nearly four minutes later. Lawrence and the Indianapolis Fire Department responded.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Fire officials are investigating the cause.

The investigation is ongoing.