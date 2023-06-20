KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened in the parking lot of a Target on South Reed Road.

Police say around noon on Wednesday, June 14 they received a complaint of the accident. During their investigation they were able to obtain images from surveillance video that showed the incident happening.

Images show the suspect vehicle making impact on an unoccupied, parked vehicle while pulling into another space.

The vehicle was a black Dodge Durango with a tow hitch attached to the rear as seen in the images.

The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver at the time of the accident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kokomo Police Hotline at (765) 456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 262-TIPS.