KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are investigating after a gunshot victim died at a local hospital.

Police say the victim was dropped off at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on W. Sycamore Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

By the time officers had arrived, the man, identified as 25-year-old Izjohn S. Trice, had been pronounced deceased. He had been shot in the chest.

Police later found a crime scene at a home in the 1600 block of North Wabash Street.

They are now actively investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.

An autopsy for Trice is being scheduled at the Howard County Coroner’s Office.