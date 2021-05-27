Indy Parks will open these public pools for the summer season on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks has announced it will open six public pools for the season this Saturday, May 29, as part of a staggered summer opening schedule.

They are:

Bethel Park – 2850 Bethel Ave.

Frederick Douglass Park – 2759 Dr. Andrew J. Brown Dr.

Garfield Park – 2345 Pagoda Dr.

Gustafson Park – 3110 Moller Rd.

Riverside Park – 2420 E. Riverside Dr.

Thatcher Park – 4649 W. Vermont St.

All pools will be closed Monday for Memorial Day, but city parks will be open from dusk until dawn.

Beyond this holiday weekend, most pools will be closed two days per week this summer. Check the Indy Parks pool schedule for exact days and hours at each location.

Additional city pools will be added to the schedule soon.

Additional city pools will be added to the schedule soon, and splash pads are already open.

Looking for other things to do this weekend? Indy Parks has several public events:

Upcoming Indy Parks Events:

Minnow Races at Eagle Creek Park When: Saturday, May 29, 1:30pm – 2:15pm Where: Eagle Creek Earth Discovery Center, 5901 DeLong Road

Vintage Movie Night: Creature from the Black Lagoon When: Saturday, May 29, 9:00pm – 11:00pm Where: Garfield Park Arts Center parking lot, 2432 Conservatory Drive

Food donation drive for Wayne Township Food Pantry When: until May 31 Where: Krannert Park Details: Non-perishable items are being collected at a table inside the Family Center’s front doors. Call (317) 327-7375 with questions.



Indy Parks is reminding all visitors to practice social distancing and use proper hygiene when visiting pools and parks this summer.