GREENFIELD, Ind. — Fire officials in Greenfield are investigating an early morning fire at the Waterview Estates.

Firefighters were called to Creek View Court just before 4 a.m. Monday morning to a reported structure fire. Greenfield police were the first to arrive on scene and saw the flames.

Greenfield fire scene on June 19.

Initial fire crews reported a heavy fire at the back of the home coming from the roof and heavy smoke coming from the flames.

Crews entered the house to search for possible victims while dragging hoses into position to fight the fire. They were able to quickly contain, extinguish the fire and get it under control.

No injuries were reported during the incident and the cause remains under investigation.