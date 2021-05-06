Governor to announce new project on Indy’s northeast side

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during a media availability from the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb will be on Indy’s northeast side Thursday afternoon to announce a new development project that is expected to bring new opportunity and jobs to the area.

He will be joined by Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett and Cook Medical officials.

Last year, Cook Medical announced they had plans to build a medical manufacturing hub that would bring about 100 new jobs to the northeast side.

In addition to manufacturing medical devices, employees will have access to mental and physical health support and an opportunity to advance their education.

The announcement is set for 1 p.m. at the Avondale YMCA. It also will be streamed here.