Fourth of July fireworks in central Indiana: where to watch and when

INDIANAPOLIS — After a scaled-back July 4th in 2020, community festivals, parades and fireworks shows are back on the calendar throughout central Indiana.

If you’re looking for a place to celebrate, here’s a county-by-county roundup of 2021 Independence Day celebrations and fireworks displays.

Marion County

Indianapolis

Opening Night with Fireworks, Marion County Fairgrounds, Friday, June 25. Fair opens at 4 p.m.; fireworks show at dusk.

Downtown Fireworks, Sunday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Independence Day Celebration, Marion County Fairgrounds, Sunday July 4. Event begins at 11 a.m.; fireworks at dusk.

Beech Grove: All American Day in the Park, Sarah T. Bolton Park, Saturday, July 3. Events starts at 5 p.m.; food and music start at 6; fireworks at dark or approximately 10 p.m.

Lawrence: 4th Fest, Lawrence Community Park, Sunday, July 4. Parade begins at 10 a.m.; continued events all day concluding with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Bartholomew County

Columbus: QMIX Musical Fireworks 31, Columbus Municipal Airport, Friday, July 2, 10 p.m.

Boone County

Whitestown: Independence Day Celebration at Eagle Church on Saturday, July 3. Doors open at 5 p.m.; fireworks at dusk or around 10 p.m.

Zionsville: 4th of July Celebration, Zionsville Lions Club, Sunday, July 4. Event starts at 5 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m.

Grant County

Marion: 4th of July Fireworks Display, Matter Park, Saturday, July 3. Event starts at 5 p.m. with vendors and inflatables for kids; live music at 8 p.m.; fireworks at dusk or around 10 p.m.

Hamilton County

Carmel: Carmelfest, Carter Green and Civic Square, Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5. Event is 1-10 p.m. both days; fireworks at 9:45 p.m. both days. Sunday fireworks over the east and west sides of Carmel; Monday fireworks over the central district.

Fishers

Spark!Fishers 2021, Nickel Plate District, Tuesday June 22 through Saturday, June 26. Events daily; parade, street fair and fireworks on Saturday.

Star-Spangled Symphony, Conner Prairie, July 2, 3 & 4. Concerts begin at 8 p.m. with fireworks following the show. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Fishers Parks & Recreation fireworks, three locations on Sunday, July 4 at approximately 10 p.m.

Nickel Plate District: Fireworks launched from Holland Park, which will be closed for safety. View this show throughout the downtown are and Nickel Plate District.

Hamilton Southeastern & Geist Neighborhoods: Fireworks launched from Geist Waterfront park, which will also be closed for safety.

Geist Reservoir: Fireworks launched on the south end of Fall Creek Bridge. Watch from a boat in the water or from a nearby residence. Viewing is not permitted from the bridge or Geist Marina this year. https://www.playfishers.com/529/July-4th-Fireworks

Noblesville: 2021 July 4th Parade & Fireworks Festival, Sunday, July 4. Parade begins at 4:30 p.m. in downtown Noblesville; festival starts at 6 at Forest Park; fireworks in the park at 10 p.m.

Westfield: Westfield Rocks the 4th, Grand Park Sports Campus, Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 4. Events Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 6-10:30 p.m. Fireworks Sunday at 10 p.m.

Hancock County

Fortville: The Fourth at Fortville, Landmark Park, Saturday, July 10. The day-long event kicks of with a family 5K at 8 a.m. Vendors open at 10 a.m. and main stage live music starts at 7:45 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Greenfield: Greenfield Jr. High School, Sunday, July 4 at approximately 10 p.m.

New Palestine: New Pal Summer Fest and Sesquicentennial Celebration, Main Street, Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26. Festival starts at 5 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday; fireworks Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

Hendricks County

Avon: Night at the Park, Avon Town Hall Park, Saturday, July 3. Event begins at 6 p.m.; fireworks at approximately 10 p.m.

Brownsburg: Lions Club 4th of July Extravaganza, Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4. Parade Saturday at 10 a.m. from Brownsburg High School. Indy Jazz Orchestra concert Sunday at 7:45 p.m., Town Hall Green. Downtown fireworks Sunday at 10 p.m.

Danville: Food Trucks and Fireworks, Danville Community High School, Sunday, July 4. Events starts at 6 p.m.; fireworks at dark.

Plainfield: 2021 Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza, Hummel Park, Sunday July 4. Event begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks start at 9:55 p.m.

Howard County

Greentown: Lions Club Fireworks, Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, Sunday, July 4 at dusk.

Kokomo: Haynes Apperson Festival, Foster Park, Thursday, July 1 through Saturday, July 3. Thursday 5-10 p.m., Friday 4-11 p.m., Saturday noon-11 p.m. Free concerts each night at 8 p.m. Fireworks Saturday at 10 p.m.

Johnson County

Edinburgh: Firecracker Festival, Sports Complex, Sunday July 4. Event begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks at dusk near the water tower.

Franklin: Firework Festival, downtown and Hillview Country Club, Saturday, July 3. Downtown festival begins at 4 p.m. Fireworks at 10:10 p.m. both downtown and at the country club.

Greenwood: Freedom Festival, The Event Lawn, Saturday, June 26. Festival kicks off at 4 p.m. with a parade; fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

Ninevah: Sparks in the Park, Johnston County Park, Friday, June 26. Event at 6 p.m.; fireworks at dark after the concert.

Monroe County

Bloomington

Celebrate America at Bloomington Speedway, Friday, June 25. Fireworks at dark.

Independence Day Fireworks Celebration, Riddle Point Park on Lake Lemon, Friday, July 2, 10 p.m.

Independence Day “Reverse” Parade, Indiana University Memorial Stadium, Saturday, July 3. Parade 10 a.m. to noon; no fireworks this day.

Fireworks at the Fourwinds Lakeside Inn & Marina, Fairfax Beach, Sunday, July 4, dusk. Admission is $7 for in-state residents and $9 out-of-state.

