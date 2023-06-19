INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township Fire Department is investigating a large Indy house fire Monday afternoon.

Wisconsin Street fire scene on June 19. (Wayne Township Fire Department)

Officials say both Wayne Township and Indianapolis fire responded to the city’s near southwest side off Wisconsin Street. The home was engulfed in flames before anyone arrived.

Fire crews battled electrical lines down, an active gas leak and the large size of the fire.

Wayne Township officials say the fire was stabilized quickly but one firefighter received minor injuries during the incident.

The fire remains under investigation.