INDIANAPOLIS — Pike Township Fire Department is investigating an early Friday morning fire that caused heavy damage to a building on the city’s northwest side.

Fire officials say they were called to North Michigan Road near West 77th Street around 1:30 a.m. on reports of a building fire. First responders reported heavy fire on the roof but there were no occupants inside. The roof collapsed.

Indy business building fire scene on city’s northwest side, June 9.

Fire officials say there was significant damage in the attic but were unsure where the fire started. They added it was an occupied business with a lot of equipment inside but they don’t know what the business was.

Pike Township firefighters responded along with the help of the Indianapolis Fire Department. No firefighters were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.