Driver flees after SUV crashes into west side apartment; one child injured in crash

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after an SUV crashed into an apartment building on the west side of Indianapolis early Friday morning.

Police were sent to the 5300 block of W. 30th Street just after 3 a.m. for a report of a crash with possible structure collapse.

When they arrived, they saw an SUV crashed into the corner of an apartment building. The driver had already left by the time police arrived, so this is being investigated as a hit-and-run crash.

A child was hurt with minor injuries.