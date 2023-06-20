NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Henry County man is being charged after police say he beat another with a baseball bat.

Court documents detail New Castle man identified as 50-year-old Shane E. Fisher was charged Thursday after police detail him hitting another 46-year-old man six to 10 times with a bat. The incident happened, all because of a reported “affair” with Fisher’s wife.

New Castle police say that on June 10 they were called to South 21st Street and C Avenue in reference to a man being battered with a baseball bat. When officers arrived they saw a man lying on the ground and a woman waving them down.

Officers observed the man with injuries, bleeding on top of his head and holding his leg and ribs. He complained of “chest pain and difficulty breathing.” The victim told police that Fisher had battered him and fled the scene before officers arrived.

When asked why this might’ve happened, the man told officers, “I /expletive/ his wife.” He was then taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Officers found a rubber mallet that was possibly involved in the incident.

Shane, Fisher booking photo (Henry County Jail)

Court documents detail that officers were able to speak with Fisher on the phone and asked him to come into the police station to provide a statement.

Police were able to check out Fisher’s injuries including a “discolored bump” on his left cheek and a red mark on his left inner shoulder. Fisher declined medical treatment.

The probable cause adds Fisher then showed police the baseball ball bat in the back seat of his car that he used in the altercation and handed detectives his cell phone before being interviewed and taken to the Henry County Jail.

Officers also spoke with Fisher’s wife who stated he pulled up behind her car, jumped out and stuck the victim nearly six to 10 times with a bat. Afterwards he got into his truck and left the scene.

Fisher is being charged with aggravated battery posing a substantial risk of death, Level 3 Felony and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, Level 6 Felony.

His initial hearing in the case has been set for June 29 at 2:45 p.m.