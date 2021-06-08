Community coming together to complete 7,500 random acts of kindness

INDIANAPOLIS– A local charity is on a mission to spread kindness throughout our community.

Little Red Door is one of Indiana’s oldest cancer agencies and provides care to those going through treatment.

To celebrate their 75th anniversary this week, they are asking the community to help them in completing 7,500 random acts of kindness.

“Acts of kindness can be big or little,” said Mandy Pietrykowski, Little Red Door’s chief advancement officer. “All kindness counts.”

Acts of kindness so far include an $800 donation from Thrive Credit Union and people paying for the person behind them in the Starbucks drive thru.

“I was going to buy someone a cup of coffee. It worked out, where someone agreed,” said Vicki Bennett. “I bought their coffee for my random act of kindness and turned around and passed that on. It was double rewarding at that point.”

Little Red Door hopes these small acts will inspire their patients and spread joy during their hardest days.

They are tracking the number of acts of kindness with the social media hashtag #LRDKindness and hopes to reach their goal by Sunday.