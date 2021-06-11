City’s safe summer initiative returns for the third year

INDIANAPOLIS— A citywide initiative that aims to keep kids safe throughout Indianapolis kicks off Friday for the third year in a row.

The Safe Summer program gives teens ages 13 and older a place to hang out free on Friday nights.

Each week, they’ll have different discussions about their community, conflict resolution and gun safety.

Teens will also be able to take part in basketball tournaments, movie nights, open mic nights, kickball and other games and activities throughout the city.

Activities take place every Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Bethel Park, Municipal Gardens and Frederick Douglass Park. Dinner will be served at each location.

Organizer say having kids in a safe place on Friday nights keeps them out of trouble and on the right path.

“With all the violence in the city, it’s important to offer them a safe space to come to where they come and relax and know nothing is going to happen while they’re there,” said Shonna Majors, director of Indy’s Community Violence Reduction.

The program runs through August 6th.

